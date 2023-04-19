Israeli police dismantle international sex trafficking ring

The suspects were the subject of an undercover investigation by Israeli police forces over the past few months

Israeli police searched the homes of 15 people suspected of being involved in trafficking women in Israel and abroad for prostitution on Wednesday morning.

The suspects were the subject of an undercover investigation by Israeli police forces over the past few months, after they were suspected of being involved in a human trafficking ring aimed at bringing women from abroad to Israel for prostitution.

Seven of the victims, young women in their 20s and 30s mainly from Belarus and Ukraine, were located and transferred intto the care of social services after their testimony was taken.

According to the investigation documents, the suspects who made up the network earned more than 10 million shekels (almost 3 million dollars) over the past five years. The women in question were sometimes forced into prostitution shortly after arriving in Israel, each with an alias with a price tag.

The investigation also indicated that the women were forced to use drugs provided to them by the suspects, so that they could "work" for longer hours to increase profits.

The police investigation began in recent months in the Lachish area as an undercover investigation, after information on the ring reached the regional prosecutor's office.

"The investigation revealed that through contacts in Israel and abroad, the members of the network were able to locate the young women and arrange to bring them to Israel, some of them in a VIP setting where they are first treated in hotels and then sent to clients for prostitution," added a source.

The source further stated that "in the course of the investigation, the statements of these suspects who are online boast of bringing new 'goods' and act as if they were their personal property."

15 suspects were arrested and seven of the girls were located. 360,000 shekels (almost 100,000 dollars) and five vehicles, some of which were luxury vehicles, were seized.

The police charged the suspects with a wide range of offenses, including human trafficking (prostitution), enticement to leave a country for the purpose of prostitution, pimping, advertising a prostitution service, advertising an offer to engage in prostitution, and related offenses.