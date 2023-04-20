Zionist Congress meets in Jerusalem to mark Israel's 75th anniversary

The conference aims to advance the vision of Zionism in the coming year

More than 2,000 Jews from around the world are gathering in Jerusalem this week for the World Zionist Organization's (WZO) Zionist Congress to mark the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel and the 125th anniversary of the first congress in Basel, Switzerland.

The congress, which opened Wednesday, is a gathering of Jewish Zionist representatives from 40 countries around the world. It is the most important legislative and policy-making body of the World Zionist Organization, acting in the same way as a Jewish parliament. Delegates are elected representatives of Zionist federations from around the world, whose members are members of the WZO.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, leaders of the global Jewish community and hundreds of entrepreneurs attended the conference, which aims to advance the vision of Zionism in the coming year.

"We are proud to welcome the thousands of Jews who came to Israel despite the security tensions in the country, as a sign of Zionist unity and solidarity," Yakov Hagoel, president of the World Zionist Organization told Ynet.

"The situation in Israel forces us to remember that we are a family and that it does not matter where in the world each of us comes from. The thousands of Jews who have come to Israel will return to their home countries in order to explain that Israel is a Jewish state based on Herzl's democratic and social vision," he added.

This year's Zionist Congress is hosting the Herzl Conference for Social and Economic Entrepreneurship, which will bring together more than 300 entrepreneurs interested in putting Herzl's vision into practice.

Participants will exchange ideas and discuss initiatives and projects that can advance Israeli industries in multiple fields.