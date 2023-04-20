i24NEWS presents: ‘Jewish World Weekly,’ hosted by Calev Ben-David

Every Sunday, i24NEWS will provide a comprehensive look at the most important news stories of the Jewish world from around the world

i24NEWS is bringing you a new show dealing with the latest happenings of the Jewish world: ‘Jewish World Weekly,’ a one-hour weekly program covering news, personalities, and topics with a special focus on the U.S. Jewish community, hosted by Calev Ben-David.

The new show will cover the latest developments on issues such as antisemitism, Jewish community-building, the work of dedicated Jewish organizations, cultural Jewish events and trends, Judaism, debates over Jewish issues, profiles of Jewish newsmakers, and more.

Ben-David – who previously served as the Israeli bureau chief for Bloomberg News and was a former managing editor at The Jerusalem Post – will edit and anchor the program, while also continuing to host the other i24NEWS primetime show ‘The Rundown.’

‘Jewish World Weekly’ will be broadcast every Sunday at 16:00 Israel time. For more information and to find out where you can catch i24NEWS on your provider, please click here.