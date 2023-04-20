More than 100 aircraft, including foreign air forces, will take part in the event

Dozens of foreign pilots will join the Israeli Air Force (IAF) next Wednesday for the annual Independence Day flyover that will mark 75 years of the Jewish state's existence, Israel's military said Thursday.

“The annual flyover will feature foreign pilots from the U.S., UK, Germany, and Italy, along with IAF planes,” the military said in a statement, adding that it is “a sign of partnership between the countries and their unique relationship with the State of Israel.”

Apart from a traditional aerobatics show, F-35I and F-15 fighter jets will show a dogfighting simulation, the Israeli military said. The flyover, which will be held on April 26, will begin at 9:30 a.m. and last until 2:30 p.m.

More than 100 aircraft, including foreign air forces will take part in it. The Israeli military is currently completing the training and preparations for the event, which will be themed "Together All the Way."