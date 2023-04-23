Israeli High Court allows Palestinians to attend Memorial Day ceremony

Entry permits to Israel will be granted on a case-by-case basis

Palestinians will be allowed to take part in a ceremony in Israel for Day (Yom Hazikaron), Israel's High Court ruled on Sunday.

The court unanimously accepted the appeal filed against Defense Minister Yoav Galant's decision to ban the entry of about 150 Palestinians from the West Bank to take part in a commemoration between Israelis and Palestinians.

Alexi Rosenfeld Israeli Memorial Day ceremony in Tel Aviv, Israel.

"Minister Galant has not provided any arguments explaining the change in circumstances that justify, in his view, preventing the entry of the Palestinians invited to the joint ceremony," the court ruled, ordering "the granting of entry permits to Israel to the Palestinian residents who applied to participate in the joint ceremony."

The High Court of Justice clarified, however, that the granting of entry permits to Israel would be subject to a case-by-case review, and in the absence of any security threat.

"The government's attempt, through Minister Galant, to act belligerently against the court and legal counsel is an attempt to stir up more strife on the backs of the bereaved families," said the Peace Fighters movement, which runs the Israeli-Palestinian Yom Hazikaron ceremony and submitted the petition to the High Court.

"Galant's decision aims to harm those who call for peace and hope. The High Court's decision was necessary and we welcome it," the movement added, confirming that the Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony would therefore take place as scheduled on Monday evening at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv.