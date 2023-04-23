'My wife loved Israel passionately,' Rabbi Leo Dee tells i24NEWS

'I will be reciting the prayer on Mount Herzl on Tuesday night as part of the ceremony between Memorial Day and Independence Day, it is an honor'

"I will recite the prayer on Mount Herzl on Tuesday night as part of the ceremony that transitions between Memorial Day and Independence Day. It's important to me and it's a great honor," said Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife and two of his daughters in a terrorist attack earlier this month in the Jordan Valley in an interview with i24NEWS' french channel.

"I feel that under such circumstances, this is a very strong message to the country. It shows that the country supports the victims of terrorism and I feel love not only from people in Israel, but from Jews around the world," he said.

Gershon Elinson/Flash90 israeli President Isaac Herzog (L) speaks with Rabbi Leo Dee (R), at the shiva'a in the Dee's home in Efrat.

"The future of the Jewish people is in Israel."

After the tragedy of the death of his two daughters and his wife, Leo Dee expressed no regrets about coming to live in Israel and called for the unity of the people. "I came to Israel 19 years ago with my wife Lucy (Leah) - and then we returned to England. And it was my wife who urged us to return. My wife loved Israel passionately," he told i24NEWS.

"We wanted to educate our children here, and Israel is still where I see a future for Jewish youth," Dee continued.

Courtesy of the family

"Unfortunately there is always a risk no matter where you live. If it's not an attack in Israel, it could be by a car crash in London. The likelihood of being attacked by terrorists in this way is quite marginal," he said, pointing out that life expectancy in Israel is higher than in France, the United States or the United Kingdom.

"Even with this risk of terrorism, the advantages of living here outweigh the disadvantages," he added.

Among the messages of condolence, Rabbi Lee was particularly touched by one from Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau.

Last week, he had told Channel 12 that he felt "no hatred" toward the people who shot his family. "Nothing will bring back our beloved Lucy, Maya and Rina [...] I am focused on the future, for us and for the Israeli people," he testified.