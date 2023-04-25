There are those in the Middle East and the entire world who see the mass demonstrations in Israel as an expression of weakness. They are wrong.

In the late afternoon of May 14, 1948, David Ben Gurion and members of the provisional State Council signed Israel’s Declaration of Independence. The Declaration said, among other things:

“Eretz Israel—the Land of Israel—was the birthplace of the Jewish people. Here their spiritual, religious and political identity was shaped..."

"Impelled by this historic and traditional attachment, Jews strove in every successive generation to re-establish themselves in their ancient homeland. In recent decades they returned in their masses. Pioneers, ma'pilim [immigrants coming to Eretz-Israel in defiance of restrictive legislation] and defenders, they made deserts bloom, revived the Hebrew language, built villages and towns, and created a thriving community controlling its own economy and culture, loving peace but knowing how to defend itself, bringing the blessings of progress to all the country's inhabitants, and aspiring towards independent nationhood..."

"On the 29th November, 1947, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution calling for the establishment of a Jewish State in Eretz-Israel… This recognition by the United Nations of the right of the Jewish people to establish their State is irrevocable...

"THE STATE OF ISRAEL will be open for Jewish immigration and for the ingathering of the exiles; it will foster the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants; it will be based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel; it will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; it will safeguard the Holy Places of all religions; and it will be faithful to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

****

Most people have a tendency to become adapted to existing situations, and sometimes there’s a feeling that the things we are used to have always existed, even when this clearly is not the case.

Take for example the Burj Khalifa: the tallest skyscraper in the world, which has become the undisputed symbol of Dubai. It was inaugurated a grand total of 13 years ago. And the Azrieli Towers, which have become a symbol of Tel Aviv, were opened less than 25 years ago.

In both cases, the feeling is that they have always been part of the landscape. This is also true regarding the State of Israel. Sometimes it is hard to grasp that the miracle called the State of Israel has only existed for 75 years.

Historians, unlike most people, tend to look at periods "from above" and understand, calmly and with the right perspective, that events or crises, even the most prolonged ones, are merely a point on the historical continuum. A period of 75 years, in the span of human history, is nothing more than a dot.

Israel is a young country that has faced existential and almost impossible challenges from before its establishment until today: from wars and unremitting strategic threats, to absorbing immigrants and building massive housing in a short time in the first decades.

Consequently, things that are almost normal or taken for granted in other countries, do not yet exist in Israel. Such as? Well, a constitution, for example. The State of Israel does not have a constitution. Maybe the correct phrase would be "still does not have a constitution,” and maybe it never will.

Israel's 75th Independence Day is no ordinary Independence Day. In recent months, the young country has been dealing with a severe internal crisis, which brings hundreds of thousands to the streets every week to protest against the government. Yes, there is a persistent struggle over values and worldview. Yes, there is a rift between different groups in the population. Yes, there is division. Yes, there are endless arguments everywhere - in the Knesset, in workplaces and even at family meals.

All the symbols of the country have been mobilized for the struggle by both sides—the flag, the anthem, and also the Declaration of Independence. Some 75 years ago, the members of the "Provisional Council" signed a document in which the state commits to equality and freedom of religion, conscience, social and political views, culture, education and language. This has always been the strength of the State of Israel: diversity.

There are those in the Middle East and the entire world who see the mass demonstrations in Israel as an expression of weakness. They are wrong. The demonstrations, for and against the reform, are an important example of the strength of democracy in Israel.

Israel has experienced such internal crises in the past (the debate surrounding the Oslo Accords and the rift in the nation over the disengagement plan from the Gaza Strip, to take just two examples) and came out of them very quickly. True, these arguments left scars, sometimes many of them; but it’s the nature of scars to heal. It's a process.

So it's true, when you tug the rope there is a point at which it eventually breaks. Honestly, I don't think we're there. It is only important to remember: like the Burj Khalifa, the State of Israel was not always here, and it is important that all elements of society look at the challenges with the right perspective, to ensure Israel's existence also for the next 75 years.

All in all, these are the first 75 years in the life of a strong, smart, prosperous and successful country, which in its youth is still gaining experiences—both good and painful—and growing up.