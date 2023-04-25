'I do my work because it’s important to do, because I want to do it, because I want to promote my chosen country. The country of the chosen people'

During a ceremony to mark the transition from Yom HaZikaron to Yom HaAtzmaut – Memorial Day to Independence Day – on Tuesday, 12 torches will be lit, symbolizing the tribes of Israel.

Among those lighting the torches will be Israeli figures specially chosen by the government, including Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams, who spoke with i24NEWS about his connection to the Jewish state.

It has been six years since Adams left his hometown in Quebec, Canada, to immigrate to Israel with his wife. The philanthropist, real estate magnate, cycling enthusiast, and billionaire then added a new status to his title: ambassador of Israel.

“When I moved, I made new business cards, with a new title, which is: a self-appointed ambassador of Israel, and that’s kind of what I’m working on,” Adams told i24NEWS. “Since my immigration, I work to become an ambassador for the country.”

Since arriving in Israel, Adams has done a lot for the country, especially in sports. Thanks to him: the Giro d’Italia bicycle race in Jerusalem in 2018, the arrival of Kenyan-British cyclist Chris Froome, and even the presence of soccer legend Lionel Messi in Tel Aviv.

His goal? To improve the international image of Israel, which according to him, is misunderstood due to negative media coverage. He has become an important personality in Israel, which is why he was chosen to light a torch at the transition ceremony.

“I got a call… from the minister who was in charge of the event, the Transportation Minister Miri Regev, making this announcement to me,” Adams recalled.

“I was very moved and surprised that they chose me. I think that since I am presenting myself as an ambassador, I would say that it is a kind of validation that my activities are appreciated in Israel. I am very honored. Sincerely, this is the honor of my life.”

And as this ceremony seems to be a consecration for him, Adams pledged to continue his fight for Israel.

“This is a great honor, but I am not looking for honors,” Adams continued.

“I do my work because it’s important to do, because I want to do it, because I want to promote my chosen country. The country of the chosen people.”