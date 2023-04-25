The event hosts the annual torch-lighting ceremony, marking the closure of Memorial commemorations and the opening of Independence Day celebrations

Israel began celebrations for the Jewish state's 75th Independence Day on Tuesday evening with the annual state ceremony in Jerusalem.

The ceremony marks the transition from somber reflection to celebration after Israelis across the nation commemorated the fallen soldiers and citizens killed in terrorist attacks during Memorial Day.

Rabbi Leo Dee, who recently lost his wife and two daughters in a terrorist attack in the West Bank, will lead the ceremony by reciting Yizkor, the traditional Jewish prayer of mourning.

Highlights of the festivities at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem include multiple musical and dance performances, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expected to address the gathering in a pre-recorded message.

The event will also host the annual torch-lighting ceremony, marking the closure of Memorial commemorations and the opening of Independence Day celebrations. The torch-lighting ceremony will be officiated by the Speaker of Parliament (Knesset), Amir Ohana.

The tradition of lighting torches began in 1949 when members of the Gadna pre-military program and then-speaker of then Knesset visited Theodor Herzl's grave bearing torches. The ceremony become an official event in 1950.

Twelve individuals light torches, symbolizing the 12 Tribes of Israel. Torch-lighters this year include Canadian-Israeli philanthropist Sylvan Adams, who spoke with i24NEWS about his connection to the Jewish state.

This year's ceremony comes amid the potential for protests during the event, as Israelis nationwide continue to demonstrate against the government's proposed judicial reform legislation.

The potential for protests at the ceremony has led to unusual preparation for Israeli media, including the stationing of field reporters around the venue preparations to cut from the ceremony's official broadcast to their own independent feed.

Israeli networks have raised concerns that Israel's Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who is in charge of the ceremony, could attempt to switch the feed to a taped dress rehearsal if any protests occur during the event.