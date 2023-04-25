'It is important for me to recite this prayer and it is a great honor,' Rabbi Dee tells i24NEWS

Rabbi Leo Dee, who lost his wife and two of his daughters in a terror attack earlier this month, recited the Yizkor memorial prayer on Tuesday evening during a national ceremony marking the transition from Memorial Day to Israel's Independence Day.

Lucy Dee, 48, and her daughters Maya, 20, and Rina, 15, were killed by Palestinian terrorists who opened fire on their car while driving in the northern Jordan Valley in the West Bank on April 7.

The girls were pronounced dead at the scene, while Lucy was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died three days later. The terrorists have yet to be found.

"It is important for me to recite this prayer and it is a great honor," he said in an interview with i24NEWS.

"I feel that under such circumstances, this is a very strong message to the country. It shows that the country supports the victims of terrorism and I feel love not only from people in Israel but from Jews around the world," he added.

The Dee family, who live in the settlement of Efrat, south of Jerusalem, buried Lucy two days after burying Maya and Rina. The family, who immigrated from the United Kingdom nine years ago, have dual citizenship.

Last week, Rabbi Dee told Channel 12 News that he felt "no hatred" toward the people who shot his family. "Nothing will bring back our beloved Lucy, Maya, and Rina. I am focused on the future, for us and for the Israeli people," he testified.