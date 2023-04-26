Nearly 100 planes, drones and helicopters take part in Israel's 75th anniversary flyby

Various aircraft, including, jet fighters, combat helicopters, unmanned planes, refueling planes and even cargo planes participate in the air parade

Israel's traditional Independence Day air parade kicked off Wednesday morning with British, Italian, American and German planes joining the celebrations this year.

In the flyover, which began at 9:20 a.m, a total of nearly 100 aircraft are set to participate, including, jet fighters, combat helicopters, unmanned planes, refueling planes and even cargo planes participate in the air parade.

The aircraft will be operated by Israeli Air Force pilots. Israeli police and firefighter planes will also participate in the parade.

The Israeli army reminded citizens that it is forbidden to fly drones near the parade route, because they represent a risk for the participating planes and for the public who come to appreciate the spectacle. The parade, which will end at 2:30 p.m., will fly over dozens of cities across the country.

The route has been planned in such a way that each resident of the country does not have to travel more than 20 minutes to observe the flyover. At 11:50 a.m., the planes will perform a special flyby over the Ilan Center in Haifa, in honor of people with disabilities.