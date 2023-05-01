Alibaba founder Jack Ma joins Tel Aviv University as visiting professor

'His appointment is a testament to the importance of collaboration between academia and industry'

Alibaba founder and philanthropist Jack Ma, who received an honorary doctorate degree from Israel's Tel Aviv University (TAU) in 2018, will join the school as a visiting professor, the university said in a statement on Monday.

Ma is expected to contribute to TAU's research efforts on sustainable agriculture and food.

“We are honored and delighted to welcome Mr. Jack Ma to Tel Aviv University,” said TAU President Ariel Porat.

"His appointment is a testament to the importance of collaboration between academia and industry, and we look forward to learning from his insights and experience," the professor added.

One of China's richest businesspeople, Ma has been regularly visiting Israel since his first trip five years ago.

"Arriving here was nothing like I expected,” said Ma at the honorary doctorate ceremony of TAU in 2018.

“I was told it wasn’t safe here, that there were bombs and guns everywhere. But when I arrived I saw this place was so peaceful, and the economy is booming. I think you shouldn’t read about Israel, you should come here, feel Israel, touch Israel.”