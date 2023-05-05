"I have a bomb in my bag": American tourist causes panic at Ben Gurion airport

After passing through border control and boarding the plane, he got off the plane again and announced the presence of the bomb to an agent

An American tourist was arrested at Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday after announcing to border control that he had a bomb in his hand luggage, N12 reported.

The tourist reportedly landed earlier in the day from New York and entered Israel without a problem. He said he went to Israel for a diving trip and visited Jerusalem during the day.

According to N12, he then returned to the airport in the evening to return to the United States. After passing through border control and boarding the plane, he got off the plane again and announced the presence of the bomb to an agent.

According to an investigation by the Population Authority, the tourist was removed from the plane by a flight attendant after telling her that he did not want to be on the plane because someone "in blue" had placed the bomb in his bag to frame him.

No bomb was found in his bag, but N12 reported that he was carrying photocopied pages from a book called "Kings of the Desert", which talked about "the burning of Jerusalem." The tourist will be flown back to the United States within the next 24 hours.

"This is not a night like any other, but in this kind of situation, the officers do not hesitate to immediately involve the security forces," said the Israeli airport authority.

This is not the first time that American tourists have caused panic at Ben-Gurion Airport because of explosive devices. Last year, an American family triggered a bomb threat by presenting an unexploded shell they found while visiting the Golan Heights and asking if they could take it with them on the plane. The family was then allowed to board without the bomb.