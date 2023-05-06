Ben Gvir: 'Returning the bodies of terrorists is a serious mistake"

A senior official in Netanyahu's office said that if Ben Gvir continues on this path, the PM will not hesitate to try to bring Benny Gantz into the government

Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir, criticized the decision of Minister of Defense Yoav Galant to return to the Palestinians three bodies of terrorists eliminated Thursday in an operation in Nablus, two of which were those who killed Lucy and her daughters Maya and Rina Dee. In a tweet, Ben Gvir called the decision "a grave mistake that will cost us dearly.

In addition, he stressed that his Jewish Power party will continue to be absent from the Knesset votes until "the government changes direction and begins to exercise the strong and offensive policy for which it was elected."

Ben Gvir and his faction's criticism of the government's security policy came to a head on Wednesday - when he announced that his party would boycott the votes because of the IDF's "lax response" to rocket fire from Gaza into southern Israel. More than 100 rockets were fired on Tuesday by Palestinian terrorists.

Following the minister's criticism, the Likud party issued a statement saying that "the Prime Minister, the Defense Minister, the IDF and the security forces are the ones who manage the complex security events facing the State of Israel. It is the Prime Minister who decides who are the parties involved in the discussions. If this is not acceptable to Minister Ben Gvir, he has no business remaining in the government."

In difficult cross-party talks, a senior official in Netanyahu's office said that if Ben Gvir continues on this path, Netanyahu will not hesitate to try to bring Benny Gantz into the government.