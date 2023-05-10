The incident occurred at the Yatir crossing near the city of Hebron and was an alleged act of suicide

An Israeli woman disguised as a Palestinian was shot dead on Tuesday evening by Israeli forces in the West Bank, after she aimed a gun at soldiers and shouted "Allahu Akbar." The incident occurred at the Yatir crossing near the city of Hebron, and was an alleged act of suicide.

The woman, Livnat Green, 27, had a complex history. She had become known to the public three years ago, after a post in the Facebook group "Tweeting soldiers" in which she told of having finished the army for a year and a half and having been expelled from her place of residence.

"I have been known to the social services in the city of Be'er Sheva since I was a child, and I was educated in boarding schools until I was 18. I am contacting you because a week ago I was evicted from the place where I was living, which belongs to the city's social services. I didn't have time to get organized and find another place to live because I got sick with corona," she wrote.

In protest, Green set up a tent in front of the Ministry of Social Affairs in Jerusalem. She was then quickly contacted by the Minister of Defense at the time, Naftali Bennett, who invited her to stay with him for a few days.

GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL / AFP Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Israel.

Green recounted her stay with the Bennett family: "Naftali Bennett would wake me up in the morning and make me an omelet. It was important to him that I was not on the street because it was a cold and rainy time. At first I was embarrassed, but the family made me feel comfortable and made me feel like I had nothing to be ashamed of." After that, she moved into a roommate apartment for isolated soldiers, while trying to find housing in her hometown ofBe'er Sheva.

Livnat Green, Sapir Cohen by birth name, served almost three years as a fighter in the Border Police unit. In the past, she had been hospitalized in a mental health facility after attempting suicide several times. In an interview, she had said she was suffering from post-trauma from her military service, and was having trouble keeping a regular job. "I have anxiety attacks that cause me to hurt myself on purpose, I can't relax," she said. "I cause physical pain, sometimes strong, sometimes weak, to stop the mental pain and be able to focus on something else."

AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP Israeli security forces deploy following a shooting attack at a checkpoint near the Shuafat refugee camp in east Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, about half an hour before the incident at the Yatir crossing, one of Green's friends who had just exchanged messages with her called the police and warned that she might pose as a terrorist in order to commit suicide. She had also posted a photo of herself on the train, with an emoji of a woman wearing a veil with the caption, "What a relief, what peace. Really amazing." According to police , who tried to locate the girl's cell phone, there was no indication of where she was going to act.

"More than 90 percent of at-risk youth like Livnat do not join the army, and the few who do join like her are lone soldiers. But they have no family support and often face very difficult situations when they finish their service. No one is waiting for them," said a source who had tried to help the young woman.

Green was a good friend of Tikva Saban, whose suicide about a year ago received wide media coverage. Green was the one who discovered the young girl lifeless in her living room. "She didn't want to die. She just didn't want to continue living like this. She wanted us to see her suffering so she could be helped," Green wrote on social media at the time.