In his latest book, Rabbi Zvi Tau describes homosexual co-parenting as a 'crime against humanity'

LGBTQ+ associations in Israel are taking up the cause to denounce Rabbi Zvi Tau's homophobic stance. On Monday, Aguda filed a complaint against the religious leader for his latest book, in which he describes homosexual co-parenting as a "crime against humanity."

In the book entitled 'On managing postmodernism and throwing off the shackles,' the rabbi describes the LGBTQ+ community as "a new culture of eliminating the family."

"Childhood is a very important period for inculcating basic values and distinctions, and when a child has no father and mother, but a parent one and a parent two, his past and future are blurred. This situation is a crime against humanity," he states in his book.

Aguda, the Association for LGBTQ+ Equality in Israel, said it had filed a complaint against the rabbi for incitement to violence. "We have filed a complaint with the police against Rabbi Zvi Tau for incitement to violence. It's impossible to ignore a savage and extreme incitement written in black and white with the aim of harming LGBT people. The masks have fallen. This is just the beginning, and we will use all the legal tools at our disposal."

Rabbi Zvi Tau is no stranger to controversy. An ultra-conservative cleric, he is the spiritual leader of the far-right political party, Noam, as well as the thought leader of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Tau has also made the headlines several times in recent months following complaints of rape against him. A judicial inquiry was opened in November to shed light on these accusations.