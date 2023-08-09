Israeli women accused of spying for Iran acquitted

'There is no doubt that these are Zionist individuals, in love with the country, who at no time intended to harm its security,' the verdict read

More than a year and a half after being accused of spying for Iran, five Israelis - four women and one man - have been acquitted of the charges brought against them.

The case made international headlines after the Shin Bet internal intelligence agency revealed that it had thwarted an Iranian scheme to recruit Israeli women of Persian origin, in exchange for money.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 A woman accused of contacting a foreign agent from Iran arrives for a hearing in Jerusalem, Israel.

"There is no doubt that these are Zionist individuals, in love with the country, who at no time intended to harm its security," the verdict read.

"The relations between the defendants and the foreign agent were established without them knowing his true identity. These are women who were looking for warmth and love, a sympathetic ear and sometimes even financial help. And Rambod (the Iranian intelligence agent who posed as a Jew), took advantage of this to forge a relationship with them and manipulated them," the judge noted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1481261624933683200 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The defendants were Persian-speaking Israelis who were born in Iran, who had been in contact for several years with the Iranian agent, who called himself Rambod Namdar. He had contacted his victims via Facebook.

The closer these Israelis got to the Iranian, the more they were persuaded to take photos of strategic sites in Israel, and to try to establish relationships with politicians, all in exchange for thousands of dollars.

A few months after her indictment, one of the Israeli women tried to end her life. Her husband, who was also involved in the case, accused the Shin Bet of abusing his wife during interrogation and forcing her to confess.