Racism charge dropped for Israeli settler suspected in Palestinian killing

Israeli Police have decided to drop the charge that Yehiel Indore acted out of racist motivations when he allegedly fired the shot that led to the death of 19-year-old Qusai Jamal Ma’atan, during clashes between Israeli settlers and Palestinians near the West Bank village of Burka on August 4.

Indore claimed that he fired in self-defense, stating he did so after a rock hit him on the head. However, Palestinians argued that he had fired before the rock incident.

In a recent development, the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court heard a second police appeal on Friday to extend Indore's custody by 10 days.

The court agreed to hold him until Tuesday, but originally he was supposed to be released on Friday. The move is partly symbolic as Indore underwent surgery after his skull was fractured by the rock.

The Magistrate’s Court judge, in determining the extension of Indore’s remand, remarked, “He was suspected of committing the offenses of conspiracy to commit a crime, riot resulting in damage, and causing death intentionally or with indifference.”

The judge abstained from mentioning racism as an additional potential charge, a point that had been raised by the police earlier in the same week.

Further elaborating, the judge clarified that there appeared to be an increasing weight of evidence against Indore in relation to his alleged involvement in Ma’atan’s death.

However, the judge also took into account that Indore's actions might have been in self-defense.