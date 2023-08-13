Amiram Levin's remarks contrast with a 2017 interview in which he said Palestinians 'deserved the occupation'

The former head of the IDF's Northern Command, Amiram Levin, made controversial statements on Sunday, drawing parallels between the Israeli army's actions in the West Bank and the atrocities committed by the Nazis in Germany.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet radio, Levin expressed his concern at what he sees as "absolute apartheid" in the West Bank, which has been in place for 57 years.

"Walk around Hebron and you'll see streets where Arabs can't walk. It's painful and unpleasant, but that's the reality," he declared. Levin also pointed the finger at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his long reign, accusing him of being surrounded by "slanderers" rather than competent advisors.

He also claimed that Netanyahu was being manipulated by a "messianic and criminal group." According to Levin, these groups, originating in the West Bank, "are alien to democratic principles and are inflicting an internal evil on Israel."

Likud MP Danny Danon reacted by saying it was very sad that people, who have done good things for the country, suddenly become detractors. "It seems that at some point in their lives, their judgment deteriorates. Those who compare us to Germany or the Nazi regime should be examined."

Danon added that it's disappointing that these people take debates to extremes that are dangerous and incorrect.

Levin's military career, which spanned from 1965 to 1998, saw him serve in a variety of key roles, including commander of the army's Northern Command, deputy chief of Mossad.

His criticism of the government contrasts with his remarks in a 2017 interview with the daily Maariv, in which he declared that the Palestinians "deserved the occupation", claiming that Israel had been "too nice" in 1967.

Furthermore, in 2015, Levin expressed his support for the Breaking the Silence organization, praising their mission to share anonymous testimonies from veterans about alleged abuses committed by Israeli security forces, believing it "strengthened the morality" of the country.