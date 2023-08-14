Anti-government protests planned for Tel Aviv light rail inauguration

Protest groups have raised the possibility of the 'total paralysis of the state' and an unlimited general strike in the economic sector

With the anti-government protest movement showing no signs of weakening, several organizations opposed to the ongoing judicial reform are planning actions at the inauguration of the Tel Aviv light rail this Friday.

Protesters are planning a "surprise" disruption of the ceremony, which is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Transport Minister Miri Regev. The precise details of the demonstration remain unknown.

Protesting groups had argued for the light rail to open on Saturday against the government's advice (Shabbat, the Jewish calendar's day of rest), but their request was rejected by the Supreme Court.

This decision was due in part to the fact that the line runs through Bnei Brak, a town predominantly populated by ultra-Orthodox Jews, who refuse to allow the light rail to pass through their town, where cars are forbidden in accordance with Jewish law.

NTA Metropolitan Mass Transit System Future Tel Aviv Light Rail Red Line Allenby station, one of 10 underground stations on the line out of 34 total stops.

Movements opposed to government policy are consequently threatening "total paralysis of the state" and an unlimited general strike in the economic sector. Discussions are underway with the workers' union and other stakeholders to organize this potential stoppage.

Although the light rail project has been delayed on several occasions, the red line, connecting Bat Yam to Petah Tikva via Jaffa and Begin Boulevard in Tel Aviv, is about to be inaugurated. The 34-station line is scheduled to run all day, with six-minute intervals between trains.