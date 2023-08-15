The two men issued a joint statement in support of IDF chief Herzi Halevi, who has been targeted by attacks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced this Tuesday afternoon that they were working in cooperation and giving their full support to IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and army officers to ensure the security of the country and its citizens.

Both men rejected any attacks on senior members of the security establishment and expressed their full support for IDF commanders and soldiers.

In the shadow of government officials' criticism of senior IDF officials, senior members of the defense establishment told the Israeli daily Maariv that the conduct of members of the government is "causing lawlessness and undermining state security.

Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had shared a Facebook post by journalist Erez Tadmor that castigated the IDF chief of staff for his lack of firmness against recalcitrant reservists, who refused to report for their voluntary service due to judicial reform.

Haim Tzach / GPO Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) holding a security assessment with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (L) and Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

Halevi "will be remembered as the most failed chief of staff in the history of the Israeli army", the song of the Prime Minister said. Netanyahu's son eventually deleted the publication.

"You are one of the most remarkable officers I have met in all my years in the IDF and the security forces - a courageous, honest, serious, level-headed and thorough commander," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had reacted in support of the chief of staff.