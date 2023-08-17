Netanyahu inaugurates Tel Aviv light rail amid demonstraitons

The red line of the light rail has been under construction for over eight years and will be opened to the public on Friday

Protestors against the proposed Israeli judicial reform gathered on Thursday outside of the station where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other dignitaries inaugurated Tel Aviv's new light rail system.

"This line will serve everyone - those who support us and those who oppose us," Netanyahu said in remarks at one of the line's stations in Petah Tikva. "It's a day of celebration for Israel," he said.

The gathering took place as Netanyahu attended the event to mark the opening of the city's modern light rail, a development aimed at transforming Tel Aviv's transportation infrastructure.

The ceremony was attended by Netanyahu, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Energy Minister Israel Katz.

The line will connect Petah Tikva to Bat Yam and will extend over 33 stations, also serving the cities of Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, and Tel Aviv.

Long delays in the opening of the light rail and the over-costs paid by the government for its construction are not the only complaints Israelis have made in regards to the new rail system.

Secular Israelis have voiced their opposition to the light rail system being closed on the Sabbath, the Jewish day of rest.

Previous Transportation Minister Meirav Michaeli had promised to her secular base to operate the rail line on Friday evenings and Saturdays, sparking the ire of residents of the religious suburb of Bnei Brak, which the light rail crosses.

The current Netanyahu government has made clear that the rail line would not operate during the Sabbath.