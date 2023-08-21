KLM flight makes emergency landing in Israel due to medical emergency

English
Amsterdam's busy Schiphol airport
A team of emergency medics from Magen David Adom boarded the aircraft and transferred the passenger to a nearby hospital

Following a passenger's heart attack, a KLM flight traveling from Tanzania to Amsterdam on Monday executed an emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. 

Swiftly responding, a team of emergency medics from Magen David Adom boarded the aircraft and transferred the passenger to a nearby hospital. 

As of now, information regarding the passenger's condition and nationality remains undisclosed.

This is a developing story

