KLM flight makes emergency landing in Israel due to medical emergency
Following a passenger's heart attack, a KLM flight traveling from Tanzania to Amsterdam on Monday executed an emergency landing at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel.
Swiftly responding, a team of emergency medics from Magen David Adom boarded the aircraft and transferred the passenger to a nearby hospital.
As of now, information regarding the passenger's condition and nationality remains undisclosed.
