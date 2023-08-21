Hebron terrorist attack victim Bat-Sheva Nagari laid to rest

Her six-year-old daughter, who was sitting next to her, escaped unharmed

The funeral of Bat-Sheva Nagari, murdered this Monday morning by a Palestinian terrorist, took place in the Beit Hagai settlement this evening in the West Bank cemetery of Kfar Etzion.

Nagari, a 40-year-old schoolteacher and mother of three, was driving the vehicle that was targeted by the terrorist. A man was also seriously injured in the attack, and was taken to Soroka hospital in Beersheva, south of Hebron, Magen David Adom said.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 Israeli security forces secure the scene of a shooting attack on Route 60, near Hebron, in the West Bank.

Her six-year-old daughter, who was sitting next to her, escaped unhurt.

"For a little girl to see her mother murdered before her very eyes is unimaginable", said Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity party.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu on Monday evening blamed Iranian financing for the attack in Hebron and recent attacks across the West Bank.

"We are in the midst of a terrorist attack. This terrorist attack is encouraged, directed and financed by Iran and its proxies. We are working around the clock, all the commanders and all the soldiers, to get to the murderers and also to those who are trying to murder the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu said while visiting the site of the attack in Hebron.