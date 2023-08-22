Four people shot dead in northern Arab Israeli town of Abu Snan

One of the victims was a mayoral candidate in the upcoming municipal elections in Abu Snan

Four people were killed in a shootout in the northern Arab town of Abu Snan, according to Magen David Adom. Doctors pronounced them dead shortly after arriving on the scene.

One of the victims was a mayoral candidate in the upcoming municipal elections in Abu Snan, according to Channel 12.

The shooting comes just hours after a 30-year-old Israeli Arab was seriously wounded in the southern Bedouin town of Rahat.

Monday's deaths bring to 156 the number of deaths linked to criminal violence in Israel's Arab community since the beginning of the year, mainly in shootings. During the same period last year, 68 people were killed.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Members of the Israeli-Arab community protest in Jerusalem.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recommitted to deploying the Shin Bet security agency as part of the government's efforts to combat organized crime in Arab communities.

The Prime Minister's statement came after the murder last night of Tira municipality director Abed Rahman Kashua.

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog also remakred on the continued violence in the Arab sector.

"Every citizen of the Arab society in Israel lives today in terrible fear, heavy grief and terrible anxieties. Each of the murdered is a complete world to his family and loved ones," Herzog said.

"This is an emergency that requires determined measures by the state to eradicate crime and violence, and prevent the loss of life. My condolences to the grieving families from the last few days - from Tira to Abu Sanan.'