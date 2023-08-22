Israeli PM Netanyahu and family take up temporary residence in a hotel

English
i24NEWS

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, January 1, 2023.
Kobi Gideon / Government Press OfficeIsrael's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara Netanyahu, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, January 1, 2023.

The decision was taken in order to install a substantial security detail at the residence on Gaza Street in Jerusalem

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's family has taken up residence at the Waldorf Astoria, one of the Israeli capital's most prestigious hotels.

The decision was taken in order to install a substantial security detail at the residence on Gaza Street in Jerusalem, at a time when threats against Benjamin Netanyahu are on the increase, according to the Prime Minister's office.

Video poster

The Gaza Street residence has been designated as the Prime Minister's official residence, as the Balfour Street residence is still being renovated.

Haïm Goldberg/Flash90
Haïm Goldberg/Flash90Protestors outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem, Israel.

For this week's stay at the hotel, the Prime Minister has requested that the upstairs be closed, to accommodate his entire entourage and security personnel. 

The family is staying at the hotel until the end of the week.

