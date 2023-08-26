Tel Aviv light rail to begin post-Shabbat service an hour early after outcry

The decision comes after a large public outcry after the light rail service commenced its operations at 9:30 p.m. during the preceding week

In response to public discontent concerning the scheduling of its services after Shabbat, the newly launched Red Line of the Tel Aviv light rail system will be initiating operations an hour ahead of the previously planned time on Saturday evening.

The decision comes after a large public outcry after the light rail service commenced its operations at 9:30 p.m. during the preceding week, ceasing operations within a narrow two-hour window.

However, in a bid to address these concerns, modifications have been made for the upcoming week. As per the revised schedule, the first trains of the Red Line are now slated to embark on their journeys at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.

The Light Rail is not new to public discontent.

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated at several stations of the newly-opened light rail, including chaining themselves to the rails last week due to the decision to not run the new railway on Shabbat.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Activists protest against the decision to not operate the new Metropolitan Light Rail on Shabbat, Tel Aviv, August 18, 2023.

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai joined the chorus of criticism over the decision to not run the light rail on Shabbat.

"As someone who supports and promotes transportation on Shabbat, I have been saying for a long time - the light rail must operate and serve the public even on Shabbat," the mayor said. "That's how it should be in a liberal and democratic country."

Previous Transportation Minister Meirav Michaeli had promised to her secular base to operate the rail line on Friday evenings and Saturdays, sparking the ire of residents of the religious suburb of Bnei Brak, which the light rail crosses.

The current Netanyahu government has made clear that the rail line would not operate during the Sabbath.