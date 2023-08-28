Flight to Tel Aviv full of Israelis makes emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

The incident carries a unique significance due to the fact that Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations

A commercial flight en route from Seychelles to Tel Aviv was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday evening due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

The airline company, Air Seychelles, confirmed the situation in an official statement.

Flight HM22, carrying a full load of Israeli passengers, experienced a technical problem that necessitated an emergency landing in Jeddah. Despite the unexpected turn of events, the plane landed safely.

The incident carries a unique significance due to the fact that Israel and Saudi Arabia do not have official diplomatic relations.

AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File A man in front of a giant Saudi flag in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Following the successful landing, efforts were promptly initiated to ensure the swift return of the passengers to their intended destination. A replacement plane was organized, and just a few minutes after the unscheduled landing, it departed to bring the passengers back and continue their journey to Israel.

JACK GUEZ / AFP An Israeli El Al Boeing 777-200 aircraft on the tarmac, at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, east of Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 20, 2020.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel has been actively monitoring the situation and providing updates to ensure the safety and well-being of the Israeli passengers.