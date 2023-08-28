Three wounded in shooting in northern Israeli town of Nazareth

A search has been launched to locate the gunmen and an investigation has been launched

A shooting in the northern Israeli town of Nazareth on Monday evening has left three wounded, addeingto the recent list of organized crime incidents in Arab society.

Mossab Duchan, a candidate for mayor, was among the wounded.

First aid was provided by the emergency services for light to moderate injuries. The victims were taken to the city's Italian hospital. A search has been launched to locate the gunmen and an investigation has been launched.

Last week, Israeli police uncovered a tunnel in the northern town of Nazareth, which was being used as an arms depot by a criminal group. The tunnel also served as a refuge for members of the organization. As part of the fight against local crime, police located the tunnel in a disused mansion, where weapons and ammunition were also discovered.

Israeli police spokesperson Israeli police uncovered a tunnel in the northern town of Nazareth.

Violence in the Arab sector has claimed almost 160 lives since the beginning of the year. Following a quadruple murder in the locality of Abu Snan last week and the assassination of a local political figure the day before, the government has decided to involve the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service in investigations to stem the crime wave.

The authorities are also considering the use of administrative detention.

At the weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu pledged to stamp out organized crime in Arab society, likening it to a "coup d'état."

"We are determined to fight criminal organizations in Arab society, which are akin to a coup d'état. In the past, there was a coup d'état led by criminal organizations within Jewish society. It took us years, but we eradicated a significant part of organized crime. That's what we intend to do in the Arab community," Netanyahu declared.