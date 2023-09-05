Tel Aviv to London flight conducts emergency landing in Serbia

The emergency landing was caused by a crazed passenger, who attacked the crew and tried to open one of the emergency doors mid-flight

Wizz Air flight W9 4452, which departed on Monday from Tel Aviv to London's Luton airport, was forced to make an emergency landing in Belgrade, Serbia.

The passengers are currently in Serbia and are due to fly back to the UK later today.

Wizz Air reacted to the incident, stating: "The company confirms that the flight from Tel Aviv to London had to land in Belgrade due to problems with one of the passengers."

Ben Stansall / AFP A Wizz Air jet comes in to land at Gatwick Airport, south of London.

"The company is managing the connecting flight of all passengers to London. The safety and security of passengers and crew is the company's top priority."

The company continued to say that they regret the inconvenience caused by this unexpected event.