Conference in Jerusalem reflects on 30 Years of Oslo Accords and implications for Israel

A roundtable discussion, titled "30 Years of the Oslo Accords – Insights and Lessons Learned," was held on Monday in Jerusalem to mark the three-decade anniversary since the signing of the Declaration of Principles between Israel and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization), which initiated the Oslo process.

The conference, which was organized by the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and Israel's Defense & Security Forum in collaboration with the Israel Victory Project. brought together experts, scholars, and policymakers to delve into various facets of the Oslo Accords, the Palestinian Authority, the PLO, and Israel.

The objective was to assess Israel's policies related to the Accords over the past 30 years and to scrutinize the extent to which the Palestinian side upheld its commitments. Discussions also aimed to recommended policies for the short, medium, and long term.

Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, former Israeli Minister of Health from 2020 to 2021 and Speaker of the Knesset from 2013 to 2020, addressed the conference attendees, emphasizing Israel's careful consideration in dealing with demands for concessions to the Palestinians as a precondition for normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia.

“Israel should be very careful not to give in to demands to make concessions to the Palestinians as a condition for normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia. A deal with the Saudis could be tremendously beneficial for Israel and the region, but there are many very worrying demands made by other parties that Israel must not allow.”

Edelstein's remarks were made during an interview conducted by Brigadier General (res.) Amir Avivi, the founder and Chairman of the Israel Defense and Security Forum.

Nizan Chen, Head of the Government Press Office (GPO), also offered insights during the event, highlighting the transformation of the media landscape since the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993. Chen noted that the media landscape of 2023 differs significantly from that of 1993, where the media was largely supportive of the Oslo process.

“Today’s Israeli media is far more diverse, it’s no longer one news edition that sets the narrative," Chen remarked.

The Israel Defense and Security Forum's research department presented exclusive research findings on the topic, led by military professionals, revealing critical insights and statistics.

Notably, the research included a comparative analysis demonstrating that Israeli civilian casualties resulting from terror incidents increased ninefold in the years following the Oslo Accords' implementation (1994 to 2022) compared to the years from Israel's founding (1948 to 1993).

J. David Ake / AFP Then Israeli foreign minister Shimon Peres (C) signs the Israel-PLO Oslo Accords watched by Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin (L), US president Bill Clinton (C) and PLO chairman Yasser Arafat (R) on September 13, 1993

Brigadier General Amir Avivi, who served as a battalion commander during the second intifada and began his military service just prior to the first intifada, emphasized that while the Oslo Accords were a well-intentioned initiative, they ultimately failed due to critical flaws in the negotiation process.

“Instead of negotiating peace with the authentic Palestinian leadership, in the Oslo Accords Israel elevated the thugs of Tunis to global prominence and created one of its biggest problem that it faces today.”

ERIK JOHANSEN (SCANPIX/AFP/File) Sometimes the choice of laureate has been very divisive, such as in 1994 when Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and Israel's Shimon Peres and Yitzhak Rabin won the award a year after signing the Oslo Peace Accords

Avivi lamented the decision-making process and lack of planning by the Israeli government, stating, "the Oslo Accords were flawed, and the early stages of the deal failed - Gaza and Jericho first - yet Israel continued to implement the second stage of the accords and willingly handed over security control of the Palestinian cities to the terrorists of the PLO. It took the IDF seven years and hundreds of Israeli casualties to amend that mistake."