NYT columnist Thomas Friedman Urges rejection of Saudi-Israeli normalization

In a column on Tuesday for The New York Times, veteran journalist and columnist Thomas Friedman expressed his reservations about a proposed deal to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, cautioning the United States and Saudi Arabia against proceeding with such an agreement.

Friedman's concerns center on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, where he claims that Netanyahu’s government “is not normal.”

The deal under discussion, promoted by the Biden administration, seeks to normalize diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, foster a deeper security partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia, and contribute tangibly to the advancement of a two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Friedman, however, believes that this proposed deal could have significant political repercussions within Israel. He argues that the terms of the deal are likely to create fissures within the current Israeli ruling coalition, which is led by far-right factions previously unaccustomed to wielding national security authority in the country.

In his column, Friedman says that Netanyahu is not presenting the full scope of the deal to the public. Instead, he asserts that Netanyahu aims to sway President Biden and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with an incomplete version.

Friedman appeals directly to these leaders, cautioning them against accepting Netanyahu's proposition, asserting, "You cannot have normalization with an Israeli government that is not normal. It will never be a stable U.S. ally or Saudi partner. And right now, Israel’s government is not normal."

Friedman supports his argument by referencing statements made by former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, who has criticized the inclusion of what he calls "horrible racist parties" in Israel's coalition government.

Furthermore, Friedman points to reports indicating that Israel's Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, instructed officials to meet with the leader of a Romanian far-right party in Bucharest, implying that such actions contribute to the perception of Israel's government as unconventional.

Friedman says that Netanyahu may seek to persuade the United States into a deal that would weaken Israel's Supreme Court's ability to restrain his government's actions while simultaneously positioning himself as a domestic hero by securing a peace deal with Saudi Arabia without substantial concessions to the Palestinians.

“That deal Biden and M.B.S. must reject out of hand,” Friedman says.

Friedman believes that the deal aligns with Netanyahu's coalition's aspiration to annex the West Bank.