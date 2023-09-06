Two Arab-Israeli brothers shot dead in their car near Abu Snan

Arab towns have been on strike since Tuesday to protest against the sharp increase in violence and murders within their communities

The bodies of two brothers in their thirties, living in the norther Israeli town of Judeida Makr, were found by Israeli army soldiers training in the area on Wednesday.

The two men, Yehia and Omad Saadi, were shot dead in their car in an olive grove near the town of Abu Snan, also in the Galilee. Another car was found burnt at the scene.

According to the initial findings of the emergency services, the shooters aimed at the upper part of the body, proving the murder was intentional.

"When we arrived at the scene, we discovered two men in their thirties, unconscious, in a car located in an olive grove near the road," said Magen David Adom emergency doctor Amin Suaed. "We carried out medical examinations, but found no signs of life and had to pronounce them dead."

Israeli police said they were searching for the killers, including with the help of drones, and were not ruling out any leads.

Arab towns have been on strike since Tuesday to protest against the sharp increase in violence and murders within their communities. They are also protesting against the government's inaction in the face of the problem.

Shir Torem/Flash90 Police at the scene where four men were shot dead in the Arab Town of Abu Snan, northern Israel.

Since the beginning of the year, 169 Israeli citizens from the Arab community have been killed in criminal acts within their families or between rival gangs. This figure has more than doubled compared to the same period last year.

At the end of August, the government decided that the Shin Bet internal security service would assist the Israeli police in their efforts to combat criminal organizations.