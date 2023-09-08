Wife of Israeli PM, Sara Netanyahu, hospitalized overnight after Cyprus trip

English
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara (L) boarding a plane.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara (L) boarding a plane.

Sara remained under overnight supervision at the hospital after she began to feel unwell in Cyprus

Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Israeli Prime Minister, was hospitalized overnight in a Jerusalem hospital and released Friday morning after returning from a trip to Cyprus.

The wife of Benjamin Netanyahu remained under overnight supervision at the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem after she began to feel unwell during the two's visit to Cyprus. 

