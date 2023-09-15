Ahead of Jewish New Year, Israel’s President Herzog reiterates call for global unity

Herzog announces the creation of 'Kol Ha’Am - Voice of the People' initiative to foster Jewish dialogue worldwide

In a message to Jewish communities around the world ahead of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog released a special video message calling for greater engagement in an “inclusive, vibrant, empowering” dialogue.

In his message, Herzog stressed the importance of creating a global Jewish conversation to overcome the challenges of the past year, including a surge in anti-Semitic rhetoric and crimes.

“It is no secret that this year has challenged us in very real ways. For so many, this time of reflection takes on new meanings this year, as we have watched Israel struggle with big questions that highlight how big the differences between us can be,” the president said, most likely referring to the civil unrest surrounding the Israeli government’s controversial judicial overhaul.

“But whilst our differences can be painful, they also point to an important comforting truth: we all care deeply about our Jewish people and our beloved Jewish and democratic state of Israel. It is okay to have differences. In fact, having differences and being able to voice them is a sign of strength – the strength of our democracy, and the strength of our people. Our differences are our greatest asset.”

Herzog announced that, together with the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization, his office has launched the “Kol Ha’Am - Voice of the People” initiative to foster Jewish dialogue worldwide.

“I invite you to create a global Jewish conversation that is inclusive, vibrant, empowering, and will also impact the nation-state of the Jewish people – for the sake of our shared future, for the sake of our shared now.”