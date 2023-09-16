Arson attack targets Tel Aviv statue of founding father David Ben-Gurion

The incident, discovered by a passersby, has prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this deliberate act of vandalism

An unknown arsonist set fire to the iconic statue of Israel's founding father, David Ben-Gurion, located near Frishman Beach in Tel Aviv during the first night of Rosh Hashanah, Israeli media reported on Saturday morning.

The incident, discovered by a passersby, has prompted an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this deliberate act of vandalism.

David Ben-Gurion, the first Prime Minister of Israel and a pivotal figure in the establishment of the nation in 1948, is commemorated through this statue, which stands on Bograshov Beach, a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.

Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai expressed his dismay at the damage inflicted on this beloved statue. In a statement posted on his X account (formerly Twitter), Mayor Huldai commented, "It is very sad that at the beginning of the new year, someone decided to damage one of the most beloved statues in the city. We will renew [the statue] soon."

Ben-Gurion is celebrated not only for his role in shaping the nation but also for his personal connection to the city. It was a common sight for locals in the area, now known as Ben Gurion Boulevard, to spot him engaging in exercises and yoga on his property or at the beach.

One iconic moment, captured in a 1957 photograph by Paul Goldman, depicted Ben-Gurion performing a handstand on the beach in Tel Aviv.

Today, that very spot is commemorated with a statue recreating the iconic image on Frishman Beach. The statue was crafted by the German company Artilink Productions and placed by the company Zebra Sets.