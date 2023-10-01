Boat with papers of 8 Somali and Turkish citizens washes ashore in Netanya

Authorities have discovered equipment, personal documents, and identity papers for a total of eight people, including Somali and Turkish citizens

A mysterious incident unfolded on Sunday morning in the Israeli costal city of Netanya, when an unmanned canoe washed ashore.

Authorities have discovered equipment, personal documents, and identity papers for a total of eight people, including Somali and Turkish citizens, raising concerns about their whereabouts and well-being. At least one of the identity papers belonged to a child.

Other items found on the canoe included water bottles and energy snacks, according Ynet.

It remains unclear what exactly transpired with the occupants of the boat—whether they were washed overboard before it arrived or abandoned the craft and its contents after it reached the shore.

In response to the situation, the Israeli police have launched a comprehensive search operation to locate any trace of those who may have been on board. This operation encompasses scouring the beach, searching the sea off the coast, and deploying a drone for aerial surveillance.

A senior police source told Channel 12 that the arrival of the boat represents a serious security failure, as it could have easily been used to transport individuals with harmful intentions. He raised questions about the effectiveness of naval surveillance, stating, "Where is the navy? They should have detected it."

AP Photo/Francisco Seco Migrants in a wooden boat float in the Mediterranean Sea south of the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The incident highlights the broader issue of irregular migration across the Mediterranean Sea.

Tens of thousands of migrants from Africa attempt to cross the Mediterranean each year, often using overcrowded and poorly maintained vessels. While some succeed in reaching their intended destinations in Europe, many are tragically lost at sea.