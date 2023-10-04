According to the report, the source revealed that these classified files were leaked by elements within the Israeli opposition

Iranian security sources has claimed that Iran's security apparatus has acquired confidential files that allegedly expose financial transactions and personal details of journalists who purportedly received bribes from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to a report from Al Mayadeen.

According to the report, the source revealed that these classified files were leaked by elements within the Israeli opposition.

The leaked files reportedly contain a comprehensive list that provides personal information about various European, American, and Israeli media figures, along with the corresponding amounts of money they are alleged to have received from undisclosed sources.

The secret files were reportedly transferred onto a USB drive. Additionally, they purportedly contained personal photographs of high-ranking Israeli officials, including Ehud Barak, Security Minister Benny Gantz, and former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

It is suggested that these files and photographs were maintained within Netanyahu's inner circle and contained highly personal information about officials and politicians who opposed his government.

AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File Iran's national flag waves in Tehran, Iran, on March 31, 2020.

Furthermore, the Iranian security source indicated that both the personal photographs and the classified files are now under the control of Iranian security agencies. While the source did not specify a timeline, it hinted at the possibility of publishing this information in the future.

The report claims that the Israeli judiciary had refrained from releasing the files, citing potential threats to "Israel's national security."

Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90 Le ministre des Affaires étrangères Yair Lapid et le leader de l'opposition Benyamin Netanyahou à la Knesset le 8 novembre 2021.

In a related context, the Tehran Times reported that the documents within these files also contained information suggesting that Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were dealing with a recurrent psychiatric condition.

This revelation prompted a member of the opposition, Yair Lapid's party, to bring the matter before the Israeli Judiciary in an attempt to cast doubt on Netanyahu's fitness for holding the highest office in Israel.