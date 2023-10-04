Shooting claims life of 30-Year-Old woman in northern Israel

According to a statement by the Magen David Adom (MDA), the woman was inside her car in a parking lot near an event hall when the incident occurred

A 30-year-old woman lost her life in a shooting incident in the Arab town of Ar'ara in northern Israel on Wednesday night, as reported by Hebrew media.

According to a statement by the Magen David Adom (MDA), the woman was inside her car in a parking lot near an event hall when the incident occurred.

MDA medics were called to the scene and provided medical treatment, but despite their efforts, they had to pronounce her dead while en route to the hospital.

MDA emergency medic Ra'id Abu Tuama stated, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw in the parking lot between the cars a 30-year-old woman unconscious with gunshot wounds. We gave her medical treatment and evacuated her to the hospital while performing CPR. We pronounced her death on the way to the hospital."

Israel Police have initiated an investigation into the shooting.

According to the Avraham Initiatives association, in 2023, a total of 195 individuals of Arab descent lost their lives in incidents related to violence and crime. Out of these, 186 were citizens, while 9 were non-citizens.

This marks a significant increase compared to the same period the previous year, which recorded 82 victims.