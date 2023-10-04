Bruno Mars kicks off sold out Israeli debut performances in Tel Aviv

Bruno Mars, a 37-year-old musical sensation, boasts an impressive career, having sold over 200 million albums and earned 15 Grammy Awards

The eagerly anticipated debut performance by Bruno Mars took center stage at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

Bruno Mars, a 37-year-old musical sensation, boasts an impressive career, having sold over 200 million albums and earned 15 Grammy Awards.

His unique talents have elevated him to iconic status, with only Beyoncé sharing the distinction of performing twice for the American Super Bowl half-time show.

The concert kicked off with Mars taking the stage punctually at 9:05 pm, as golden fireworks illuminated the park to the tune of his hit single "24K Magic."

Mars greeted the enthusiastic crowd of over 50,000 fans, shouting, "Tel Aviv!!!!" and expressing his excitement about performing in Israel for the first time.

He commended Israelis for their ability to "sweat and how to dance" and acknowledged the long-awaited moment, saying, "We've been waiting a long time to play for you." The performance continued with renditions of his popular tracks, including "Finesse."

All 130,000 tickets for the two concerts sold out rapidly, leading to massive traffic congestion around Hayarkon Park on the night of the debut show.

Bringing Bruno Mars to Israel was a significant accomplishment that required years of effort and negotiations with various producers. Despite pressure from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement to deter his visit, Mars' arrival in Israel became a reality thanks to the efforts of producers Guy Beser and Shay Mor Yosef, owners of Bluestone Group's Live Nation Israel.

Given the overwhelming demand, it became evident that one performance would not suffice, prompting discussions of potential additional shows based on ticket waiting lists. These Israeli producers have also managed Mars' shows in Saudi Arabia and Georgia.

Following the shows nights in Tel Aviv, Mars and his band plan to explore the Dead Sea and Jerusalem. The international superstar will then continue his musical journey with a performance in Doha, Qatar.