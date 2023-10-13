Israeli diplomat stabbed in Beijing in possible terrorist attack
The diplomat was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition
An Israeli diplomat in China was stabbed on Friday in a suspected terrorist attack.
The diplomat, who worked in Israel's embassy in Beijing, was attacked in an area not close to the embassy.
Israel's foreign ministry confirmed the attack, stating that the the diplomat was taken to a hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
This is a developing story
