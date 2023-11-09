"We are a resilient nation, we have rebuilt after the worst atrocities"

i24NEWS sat down with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to discuss the ongoing war with Hamas.

The discussions ranged from the President's shock when the original situation unfolded on October 7th, to his perspectives on international media outlets general bias since the war's start.

On Simcha Torah, Herzog found himself in his childhood home where he spends weekends with is family. He said he was totally uninformed on what was going on and "only through the media channels did we realize that hell has been unleashed on us."

Its clear from Herzog's perspective that Hamas, as an Iranian platform, has stepped in during the crucial time normalization between Israel and more Arab countries than ever before. Even to the New York Times, a Hamas terrorist was quoted saying that their organization wants perpetual violence, and unrest in the Middle East.

On the subject of Jews abroad, Herzog revealed that he wrote a personal letter to the presidents of all universities in the U.S. pleading for the safety of Jewish students abroad. Herzog mentioned he is yet to hear back from many of them.

This brought up topics of cancel culture, and how the progressive movement in the united states and abroad "must look itself in the mirror- a lot of the cultures that have evolved has become ignorant to the real truth of life between good an evil. They distort what each one is." can the nation heal after this trag? the cup of agony and pain is filled.

We also discusses how the Israeli nation heal after this tragedy? Herzog said "the cup of agony and pain is filled- yes, its extremely natural to express emotions, to cry, we have to go through this period of mourning but we are a very resilient nation. we have rebuilt after the worst atrocities, and the people of this country are standing strong."