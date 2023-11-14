This is the first time any communication or visual confirmation regarding Zurkov's condition has emerged since her abduction.

In a significant development in the case of Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was confirmed kidnapped in Iraq seven months ago by pro-Iranian militias, her captors have released a video showing her speaking in Hebrew.

Tsurkov, seen in the video apparently reading from a dictated text, identifies herself as an Israeli citizen and shares personal details, including her previous residences in Tel Aviv and the United States. She also referenced her work history, mentioning her time with the Mossad and CIA, which her sister, Emma, described as an inaccurate portrayal given her academic background.

Emma Tsurkov, speaking to Israeli media outlet N12, expressed her surprise upon seeing the video. "We had no idea... when I saw that a tweet with the video from the Al-Arabiya network had been published," she recounted.

Upon viewing the video, Emma described a mix of emotions. "On the one hand, it's very comforting... You can see that she understands the situation and that she's alive," she said. "The heartbreaking part is that the entire content can be heard like a propaganda video of terrorist organizations."

Ahmad Mohamad / AFP (FILES) This picture provided late on July 5, 2023 by Syrian journalist Ahmad Mohamad who took the photo in Istanbul on May 26, 2017, shows Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov who had been missing in Iraq for months.

Emma Tsurkov indicated that it seemed Elizabeth had been directed on what to say. "It seems that they literally told her word for word what she should say... Some of the syntax there is a bit unnatural for her," she observed.

She also clarified the misinformation in the video regarding Elizabeth's alleged affiliations with intelligence agencies, emphasizing her sister's academic pursuits related to her dissertation on Iraq.

i24NEWS Elizabeth Tsurkov in the i24NEWS studio in 2014.

Regarding efforts to secure her sister's release, Emma emphasized the family's focus on pressuring the American government due to Elizabeth's status as a doctoral student in the United States. "The main part of our pressure and work is precisely with the American government," she explained.