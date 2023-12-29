Israel's biggest news stories of 2023

2023 was a year marked by political controversies and security challenges, which culminated in one of the most difficult wars Israel has ever faced

Israel began 2023 in a chaotic state: with Prime Minister Netanyahu back in the premier's seat, and his new coalition partners alienating segments of the population and raising eyebrows abroad, the country became quickly accustomed to a rhythm of weekly protests. Meanwhile, frequent flare-ups in Gaza and a spate of terror attacks in the West Bank and in Israel had security tensions high and many predicting a multi-front war in the near future.

October 7 marked a decisive turning point. After the shock massacre that became the deadliest day in Israel's 75-year history, the government put politics aside to focus on the war it was drawn into against Hamas, while facing attacks from other arenas as well. We take a look back at how the events of 2023 shaped the country.

January

Widespread protests against Benjamin Netanyahu's new government

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Inaugurated in the final days of 2022, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's return to the premiership was marked by controversy from the start, from his government's sweeping legislative plans for judicial reform, to the very ministers holding office. The international community, primary among them the United States, was unsure of how to approach the new coalition that was overshadowed by the far-right nationalist views of some of its ministers.

Series of mysterious attacks in Iran attributed to the U.S. and the Mossad

Israel and the U.S. reportedly carried out strikes in Iran. While Israel refused to acknowledge that it was involved, the country braced for possible retaliation, including from Iranian-proxy groups in Lebanon and Syria.

February

Country-wide judicial reform protests intensify

Arie Leib Abrams/FLASH90 Thousands protest in Jerusalem against Israel's planned judicial overhaul.

Protests in Israel continued to be a weekly occurrence, increasing in frequency and intensity. They became some of the biggest demonstrations seen in years, with participants from across the political spectrum.

Escalating tensions and rocket fire from Gaza

Meanwhile, Israel saw a spate of terror attacks and rocket fire from Gaza. The Israeli Air Force carried out targeted strikes in response to the rocket launches. The Prime Minister’s Office and the Jerusalem Municipality agreed to strengthen security forces and improve civil protection in Jerusalem in an effort to prevent attacks.

Israel dispatches aid mission after earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria

After a 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocked southern Turkey and northwest Syria, Israel sent a delegation of search-and-rescue workers and medical professionals to help in the aftermath. The goodwill mission was dubbed Operation 'Olive Branch' and helped establish the recently improving ties between Ankara and Jerusalem.

Israeli settlers riot in the West Bank town of Huwara

AP Photo/Nasser Nasser

After two Israeli brothers were murdered in a terror attack in the West Bank town of Huwara, a mob of Israeli settlers rioted in the town overnight, which resulted in the death of one Palestinian man, and left 15 homes and 25 cars scorched. Israeli leaders, including Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich who is prominent in the settler movement, cautioned civilians "not to take the law into their own hands." The incident also drew condemnation from the U.S.

March

Netanyahu calls for delay as judicial reform crisis spirals

Protesters began calling for days of "rage" and "disruption," blocking major highways and swarming the country's international airport. Police were instructed to respond forcefully to the protests, with some incidents of violence reported. Additionally, hundreds of IDF reservists began openly protesting the reform, threatening they would refuse to report for training if the overhaul progressed. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would delay the legislation in order to allow for compromise talks with opposition members under the auspices of President Herzog.

Iran and Saudi Arabia shock region with restoration of ties

Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Amid growing rumors of efforts to get Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords, Israel was shocked to see the surprise reconciliation between Riyadh and Tehran, brokered by China. The Saudi kingdom cut ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016, after its embassy in Tehran was stormed during a dispute between the two countries over Riyadh's execution of a Shiite Muslim cleric.

April

Passover holiday rocked by deadly terror attacks, rockets from north and south

AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP

After months of warnings from Israel's security establishment, tensions exploded over the overlapping holiday season of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish festival of Passover. Violent riots inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque, with Palestinians barricading themselves inside the Muslim holy site, prompted police action that led to a violent reaction from multiple fronts. The massacre of three members of the Dee family in the Jordan valley at the start of the holiday shook the nation, and a deadly terror attack in Tel Aviv in which an Italian tourist was killed brought an outpouring of sympathy from abroad.

A barrage of rockets from Lebanon was the largest aerial assault from the north since the end of the Second Lebanon War in 2006. Additional rockets from Syria and Gaza sent Israelis in the north and south running to shelters over the holiday. The leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas met in Beirut amid the escalation, signaling Hamas's return into the fray after sitting out of previous rounds.

May

IDF carries out Operation 'Shield and Arrow'

IDF

Israel's fourth, and largest, operation targeting Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, the IDF claimed to have eliminated the entire top tier of the terror group's leadership. Hamas did not participate in the conflict, with Egypt mediating the ceasefire that ended the 5-day flare-up.

Flag march in Jerusalem

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

An annual event that has become increasingly tense in light of political controversies, tens of thousands attended the Jerusalem Day flag parade, marching through the Old City waving blue and white flags. 3,000 police officers were deployed in preparation of expected violence.

Mossad agent drowns in mysterious boat sinking in Italy

HANDOUT / VIGILI DEL FUOCO / AFP

With headlines out of a spy novel, Israel and Italy were captivated by the tragic circumstances of a boat sinking in Lago Maggiore. Mossad agents and foreign counterparts were apparently monitoring the Italian resort area that has a heavy presence of Russian oligarchs.

June

3 IDF soldiers killed in Egypt border attack

IDF

A lone wolf attacker, later identified as an Egyptian policeman, killed three Israeli soldiers on the border southern border with a knife. He entered Israel through a side fence and that raised concerns and criticisms of IDF fortifications along its southernmost border.

Deadly clashes in Jenin between IDF troops and Palestinians

While Israeli forces carried out counter-terror operations in the West Bank for over a year, often leading to clashes, a June flare-up in Jenin became the most serious incident in years after an IDF tank was attacked. Israel carried out a rare aerial counter-attack, the first in the West Bank since 2002. The operation in Jenin left six Palestinians dead and 90 wounded, and led to a further escalation of the security situation in the West Bank.

July

Netanyahu undergoes pacemaker surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to the hospital after fainting in his Caesarea home. He had cardiac surgery and was fitted with a pacemaker just before the Knesset was set to vote on repealing the 'Reasonableness Standard,' a key part of the government's judicial reform plan.

Knesset cancels reasonableness standard marking major step in judicial overhaul

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli parliament voted to remove a key clause in its Basic Laws that limits the Supreme Court's ability to overrule government decisions based on a "reasonableness standard.” The passage of the vote marked a key moment in the judicial overhaul process, with opposition movements immediately taking the decision to court. A full bench of 15 judges will decide whether to let the repeal stand or issue their own override of the vote, with the country facing a quasi-constitutional crisis.

Tensions increase with Hezbollah along the northern border

AP Photo/Bilal Hussein

Hezbollah released a six-minute propaganda video, simulating an attack on an Israeli military base on the northern border with Lebanon, to mark the 17th anniversary of the 2006 Second Lebanon War. A week later, armed Hezbollah operatives in full gear and uniforms conducted a patrol on the Israel-Lebanon border, placing IDF troops on high alert. The terror organization's leader Hassan Nasrallah threatened to send Israel back to the 'Stone Age.'

August

Deadly terror attacks in Huwara and Hebron

Flash90

The spate of terror attacks continued in the West Bank. Bat Sheva Nagari was shot by a terrorist near south Hebron while her young daughter managed to escape, unharmed. In the flashpoint town of Huwara, which was frequented by Israelis who were attracted to the cheaper prices found in the West Bank, a father and son were murdered while standing at a car wash. Hamas later claimed the deadly attack.

Palestinian teenager killed in clashes with Israeli settlers

Mael Benoliel /i24NEWS

Violent clashes erupted between Israelis and Palestinians near Burka, resulting in he fatal shooting of 19-year-old Palestinian Qusai Jamal Maatan. Five Israelis were arrested in connection with the incident, with both sides providing competing versions of events. Settlers Elisha Yered and Yehiel Indor sustained head injuries in the incident and were later released from custody under restrictive conditions. The death highlighted the increase in tensions between settlers and Palestinians in the West Bank.

Arab Israelis demand police action to stem spike in murder rate

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

2023 marked the deadliest year for murders within the Arab Israeli sector, with many blaming police inaction for allowing the rampant violence to continue. Multiple protests were organized by community leaders to demand government action.

September

Pro- and anti-government Eritrean migrants clash in Tel Aviv

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Pro- and anti-government Eritrean migrants clashed after an event was scheduled at the Eritrean embassy. Hundreds of anti-government migrants came to prevent the event from taking place, and began attacking pro-government attendees. As police arrived to clear the scene, protesters hurled rocks and wooden planks at the security forces. Paramedics said they evacuated a total of 121 wounded people, including over 30 police officers.

Long-awaited light rail opens in Tel Aviv

It was a landmark moment in Israel's transportation history when the red line became the first to be inaugurated in Tel Aviv's new light rail system. For Tel Avivians who have been patiently waited through the massive construction-induced traffic throughout much of the past decade, the opening of the underground platforms is a breakthrough. And the prospect of traveling from the suburbs to the city center in less than an hour: a miracle much like the complicated State of Israel itself.

Biden and Netanyahu meet on sidelines of UN General Assembly

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It was a long-awaited meeting, and not quite the setting Prime Minister Netanyahu had been hoping for. Nine months into his term, the Israeli premier had his first face-to-face sit down with the U.S. president, who had been cautioning the leader over his handling of the controversial judicial reform in the preceding months.

October

October 7 massacre

Edi Israel/Flash90

In the biggest surprise attack since the Yom Kippur War 50-years prior, on October 7, Hamas terrorists launch hundreds of rockets from Gaza into southern and central Israel. Simultaneously, terrorists invaded Israeli territory, infiltrating by land, air, and attempts by sea, and infiltrated into border communities. The multi-billion shekel technologically-advanced border security fence was destroyed, sending shockwaves through the security establishment and the country. Terrorists killed over 1,200 Israelis, kidnapped more than to 200, and fully or partially destroyed over 17 kibbutzim in the course of the single deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

President Biden makes war-time solidarity visit to Israel

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Just over one week after the October 7 massacre, U.S. President Biden made a one-day visit to Israel to express his support personally for the country at war. He met with the war cabinet to discuss plans for the impending ground campaign, as well as with families of some of the Israelis taken hostage by Hamas. He reiterated the United States unwavering commitment to back Israel in its war on terror.

IDF begins ground operation in Gaza

On the morning of October 7, Israel declared war on Hamas. In the weeks that followed, over 300,000 reservists reported for duty in the single biggest call-up of the country's history. The Air Force carried out airstrikes in Gaza while troops conducted exercises for several weeks, graduating on to limited incursions. The IDF implemented a full evacuation plan for Gazan civilians in the north of the Strip to move south toward Rafah crossing with Egypt. On October 27, the IDF officially launched its ground campaign, entering Gaza for the first time since the 2014 war.

November

Week-long truce between Israel-Hamas

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

After 50 days of war, Qatar and the U.S. brokered a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas which saw the release of 80 Israeli hostages as well as foreign nationals, in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners and the entry of humanitarian aid and fuel into the crisis-ridden enclave. The week-long truce was broken as negotiations fell apart over the return of additional hostages, who Hamas claimed had been transferred to other terror groups inside Gaza.

December

3 hostages accidentally killed by IDF troops

While operating in the Shejaiya neighborhood, IDF troops mistakenly killed three Israeli hostages they misidentified as terrorists. The slain hostages were Yotam Haim, Samar Talalka and Alon Lulu Shamriz. Following a thorough investigation into the incident, the IDF Chief of Staff concluded that the "shooting did not match the risk and the situation" since the hostages were shirtless and waving white flags

Increased tensions with Hezbollah along the northern border

Since the start of the war, Hezbollah and the IDF has been exchanging fire. With increasing intensity in the last weeks of the year, many are wondering whether the country will also engage in a war with Hezbollah, as the terror organization launches anti-tank guided missiles at military and civilian targets, as well as UAV infiltration attempts, the IDF has responded with air strikes on Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.

IDF death toll rises in Gaza ground operation

Israel ends 2023 after 86 days in its war with Hamas, with over 167 IDF soldiers killed in the ground operation. Lethal battles have intensified as the army enters Hamas hotbeds in the southern part of the enclave. As the death toll mounts on both sides, with the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry reporting over 20,000 dead, UN-led calls for a ceasefire have increased. The U.S. has reportedly put pressure on Israel to wind-down its operation to lower-intensity strategic maneuvers.

