Soldier in serious condition following suspected attack in Haifa, driver neutralized

A preliminary report emerged on Monday indicating that the Israel Police have launched an investigation following an incident in Haifa where a soldier was injured by a suspected attack.

According to a Magen David Adom spokesperson, "When we arrived at the scene, we saw the wounded man lying next to the wall while he was conscious and suffering from severe bruises on his lower limbs. We gave him medical treatment that included dressings and painkillers and evacuated him in an intensive care vehicle to the hospital when he was in serious condition."