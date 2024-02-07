U.S. fears Ben Gvir could spark tensions at Temple Mount over Ramadan - report

The United States President Joe Biden's administration is highly concerned over far-right Minister of National Security Itamat Ben Gvir could try and spark tensions at the flashpoint Temple Mount in Jerusalem during Ramadan in March, a US official and an Israeli official told The Times of Israel (TOI).

Washington is said to wary Ben Gvir could drag Jerusalem into the broader conflict in the Middle East by provocatively visiting the Temple Mount during Ramadan.

Minhelet Har Habit

The far-right politician, who advocated for upending the fragile status quo at the compound, has visited the Temple Mount thrice since taking the ministerial chair in December 2022. He has faced massive condemnation from Israel's allies around the world.

The Temple Mount is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest in Judaism. The current status-quo says Jews and non-Muslims can tour the Temple Mount during certain hours, but it does not allow them to pray at the site.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1659075653893849089 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite this, in recent years, a group of Jewish religious nationalists has started pray at the compound, with Israeli police not acting on the apparent violation. Such acts have frequently sparked violence in Jerusalem.

The Israel-Hamas war started with the October 7 attack that Hamas named "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood" - after the mosque atop the Temple Mount. Iran-linked groups across the Middle East have also referenced Jerusalem in their statements made during the past four months.

AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean

In the context of Jerusalem's symbolical importance, the concerns voiced by Biden's administration as well as Israeli officials seem valid. As the report noted, "As minister in charge of police, Ben Gvir plays a critical role in law enforcement at the site. A directive from above for officers to come down too hard on agitators or enter the Al Aqsa Mosque to quash clashes could risk sparking violence in Jerusalem, the West Bank and beyond"

Ramadan is a holy month in Islam, observed by Muslims around the world. In 2024, it will begin on March 10 and will end on April 9.

Read more stories like this >>

• Israel contemplates security measures for Ramadan amid Hamas war >>

• 11 ministers take part in far right event calling for Israeli resettlement of Gaza >>

• Ben-Gvir criticizes Biden, says U.S. conduct would be different under Trump >>