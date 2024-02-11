Israel's National Information Directorate, in collaboration with the Government Advertising Agency, initiated a comprehensive campaign in the United States over the weekend to raise awareness about the hostages held by Hamas, coinciding with the Super Bowl.

The campaign, orchestrated by the Diaspora Ministry and the National Information Directorate, includes smart TV advertisements, outdoor signage in major cities, and radio broadcasts targeting current affairs and sports segments.

A key component of the initiative involves airing a video message across Paramount's smart TV network during the Super Bowl broadcast, urging for the release of the abductees. Additionally, digital billboards carrying the same message have been strategically placed in prominent locations in Washington and New York.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Additionally, a digital video campaign, tailored for news and content websites, has been launched alongside a radio broadcast on digital platforms focusing on sports and current affairs.

These efforts aim to reach tens of millions of viewers and listeners across the United States, with an initial estimated exposure of nearly 10 million impressions.

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

In parallel, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum is running its own social media ad campaign during the Super Bowl, aiming to solicit support for the release of the 136 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.

Actor Michael Rapaport features in the ad, advocating for viewers to visit Lifeshiftr.com, a website created by the Forum that makes it easy for visitors to urge their local representatives to take action on the hostage crisis.

The ad campaign, designed to resemble typical Super Bowl commercials, includes appearances by family members of the hostages, highlighting their plight and seeking broader public awareness and support.

Both campaigns coincide with one of the most-watched events in the U.S., and organizers are hopeful they'll be able to reach new audiences and garner increased attention for the ongoing hostage situation in Gaza.