Israel to modify Eurovision song amid 'political' controversy

After facing scrutiny over its Eurovision entry, Israel is making moves to modify or replace its controversial song "October Rain" to ensure its participation in the renowned music competition.

The Israeli public broadcasting company Kan's board of directors responded positively on Saturday to management's proposal to amend the contentious song or select an alternative entry.

This decision comes in response to the European Broadcasting Union's (EBU) disqualification of "October Rain" due to its perceived political overtones.

The majority approval from Kan's board clears the path for Israel's Eurovision participation, contingent upon the EBU's acceptance of the proposed modifications. Kan had vehemently opposed the initial disqualification, prompting diplomatic efforts led by Israeli President Herzog and the Foreign Ministry to find a resolution.

Despite efforts to present an alternative song, the EBU reportedly rejected Israel's second proposed entry, prompting the urgent need for adjustments to "October Rain" to comply with Eurovision regulations.

AP Photo/Martin Meissner

In an official statement, Kan emphasized Israel's determination to assert its presence on the global stage despite challenges from external pressures. Herzog stressed the importance of Israel's participation in international forums, urging the country to maintain its voice with pride and dignity.

As part of the modification process, Kan has reached out to the creators of both "October Rain" and the runner-up song "Dance Forever," requesting revisions to the lyrics while preserving artistic freedom.

The EBU initially rejected Israel's entry, which refers to the events of October 7, on the grounds of being political in nature and therefore violating contest rules. The breakthrough on Kan's part does not yet guarantee Eden Golan's participation in the May competition, and has been only half the battle in securing Israel's performance. Pro-Palestinian supporters and activists have called for a boycott of Israel at the event, and Golan is expected to face protesters if and when she arrives in Malmo for the performance.