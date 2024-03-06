Israel approves nearly 3,500 new West Bank homes despite opposition

Israel's Higher Planning Committee of the Civil Administration, responsible for overseeing settlement planning in the West Bank, has given the green light for the construction of 3,426 new homes in three settlements, according to statements made by two government ministers on Wednesday.

Settlement Minister Orit Strock disclosed that the approvals include the expansion of Efrat and Ma’ale Adumim by 694 and 2,402 homes respectively, while an additional 330 homes will be added to the smaller settlement of Kedar. The homes in Ma’ale Adumim and Kedar are currently in the public comment stage, while those in Efrat have moved to the final approval stage.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who oversees the committee, had proposed the expansion on February 22, following a deadly terror attack near Ma’ale Adumim, where one person was killed and 11 others injured, including a pregnant woman.

In response to the approvals, Smotrich stated, “The enemies try to harm and weaken us, but we will continue to build and be built up in this land.”

Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90

Shlomo Ne’eman, chairman of the Yesha umbrella group of West Bank settlements, expressed support for the decision, describing it as a “Zionist response” during challenging times.

The announcement of renewed construction in the West Bank drew criticism from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the U.S. opposition to settlement expansion, stating that it weakens Israel's security.

Gershon Elinson/Flash90

According to reports, the government had refrained from convening the committee since June due to the conflict in Gaza. However, the Ma’ale Adumim attack provided an opportunity to proceed with the construction plans.

Smotrich highlighted that a record 18,515 homes have been approved in the West Bank over the past year since the current government took office.

The international community and the Palestinians view settlement construction as illegal or illegitimate, and as an obstacle to a two-state solution.