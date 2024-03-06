Israel cancels Independence Day fireworks amid war in Gaza

In a departure from tradition, Minister of Transportation and Road Safety Brigadier General Miri Regev announced that this year's Independence Day celebrations for the 76th anniversary of the State of Israel will not include a fireworks display. The decision comes as Israel grapples with the ongoing conflict and devastation caused by the recent war.

Regev, who oversees the organization of the independence events and the lighting of the ceremonial beacons, expressed regret over the necessity of adjusting the format of the celebrations due to the challenging circumstances. Typically, the beacon ceremony concludes with a fireworks show, but this year's events will be different.

"In about two months, we will celebrate the 76th Independence Day of the State of Israel," Regev stated.

"Every year, we end the beacon ceremony with a fireworks show. However, this year, to our great regret, in view of the mourning events in October and the ongoing war, we are making changes to the ceremony."

The decision to cancel the fireworks display aims to show solidarity and sensitivity to the current situation faced by the nation.

Regev urged local authorities to support this decision and refrain from organizing their own fireworks displays during Independence Day events.